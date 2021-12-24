Arjun Bijlani tests positive for COVID-19; Asks everyone to keep him in prayers & shares the Corona song

The COVID 19 cases are on the rise once again as it has raised concern for everyone. Among the celebs testing positive for the same, Arjun Bijlani is the latest star to contract it. The actor has shared the news of himself testing positive on social media. He has shared a video with a song depicting the current situation of the spread of the Coronavirus. He shared the details about his symtoms as well in the caption.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani took to social media to share that he has been infected with the Coronavirus. He wrote with the video, “Corona is singing be careful guys.” He added, “When you test positive” along with a sad emoji. He shared in the captions, “This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu Mild symptoms ,isolated in my room taking good care of my self . Keep me in your prayers . !! #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks . God bless all .”

See post here:

His friends have commented on the post, including Mouni Roy, who wrote, “Pl take care”. Pia Valecha commented, “Please take care jaldi se Thik ho jao”. Navina Bole wrote, “Get well soon”. Fans have also sent best wishes to the actor.



