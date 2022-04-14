Arjun Bijlani ‘thrilled’ to collaborate with Rajinikanth’s wife for an upcoming music video

Arjun Bijlani is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been part of numerous successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan and others. He has also been part of reality shows and has been seen in several music videos. The actor will be soon collaborating with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner shared in an interview with ETimes, “I am thrilled to be featuring in a single presented by We 1, a cause lead by Latha Rajinikanth ma'am as Creative Mentor."

Arjun added, "I am m overwhelmed with this opportunity that not just tells a story but leaves a message to the society and contributes through a beautiful musical. Its an honor and I cannot wait for you to see the video. Here is hoping for a great association together. Looking forward to this innings.”

Arjun will play a singer on one of those projects, which is shot in Chennai. The female actor in this video is someone from the South, whose name has been kept under wraps by the makers. The video will be directed by Prerna Arora.

Arjun Bijlani is presently seen as a contestant on the reality show Smart Jodi. He has participated in the entertainment-based show with his wife Neha Swami. The actor shared several interesting facts about his personal life and childhood on the show.

