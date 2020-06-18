Arjun Bijlani urges fans to 'stop hatred & be compassionate' as he shares Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's note

Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming letter written by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister on the actor's demise and urged people to do away with the hatred. Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void that cannot be filled. The young actor's demise has left everyone shattered, and people across the country are grieving his loss. He was an exemplary actor, a fantastic dancer, an astronomy fanatic, and a gold-hearted human being. The 34-year-old actor committed suicide at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Ever since the news of his untimely and unfortunate demise broke out, people are left shocked. It has been almost three days to his heavenly abode, but many are still unable to fathom what made the talented actor take such a drastic step, and leave everyone in pain.

The Chhichore actor's tragic demise reignited several debates on mental health, nepotism, and others. While fans have been mourning his death, to many Sushant's passing away has been a personal loss. His family members and close friends are trying to overcome this irreparable loss. Among Sushant's close one's was , who soon after Sushant's demise revealed that he had felt something was wrong. He had also shared a screenshot of his last conversation with Sushant, wherein he had said that hope everything was fine with Sushant.

The last rites of the actor took place on June 15. Just a few hours ago, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share Sushant's sisters' heartwarming note after his brother's demise, wherein she expressed her pain and grief. Sharing his sister's note, Arjun urged people to read it carefully and understand what a sister who has lost her brother wants to convey. He wrote, 'If you really love Sushant, just read the letter and follow that.' Arjun emphasized, 'Hatred isn’t getting us anywhere. Be compassionate.'

He added, 'This, his (Sushant's) sister writes who has seen him, known him since childhood and knows more than we all know. ' He further said that today Sushant's ashes are going to be immersed, let us send him in peace. Rest is up to everyone, no one can stop them. Arjun asked people to read Shweta's note with love, because if not, then the entire meaning of her letter will be changed.

Take a look at Arjun's post here:

