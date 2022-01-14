Arjun Bijlani urges fans to watch India's Got Talent; Flies kite with fans on Makar Sankranti

Arjun Bijlani has just recovered from COVID and the actor is back into action. He will be seen hosting an upcoming reality show India’s Got Talent which is starting from January 15. The show will be judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. Promos of the show are already being aired and it has created a sensation on the internet. Well, on this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Arjun has urged all his fans to watch the show and also wished them.

Sharing a video on his official Instagram handle, Arjun writes, “Happy makar Sankranti to all and super excited for #India'sGot Talent do watch starting tomorrow at 8pm only on @sonytvofficial.” In the video, he is seen flying kite and is wearing a blue jacket paired with a white t-shirt. Fans are also commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Very excited to see Igt from tomorrow haaye. finally see you on screen from tomorrow my hero love you.” Many also wished him ‘Happy Makar Sankranti.’

To note, Arjun last year participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and also lifted the trophy. The shooting was done in South Africa. The actor was even approached for Bigg Boss 15 but unfortunately, he did not make it.

Arjun has mentioned in the interview that he is very excited to host the show. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM. The season will feature unique performers including dancers, singers; magicians, comedians, rappers, and many more.

