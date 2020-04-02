Arjun Bijlani urges people facing fear, anxiety or depression amid the lockdown to ask for help; WATCH

Arjun Bijlani is urging people to focus on mental health and take help if required amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

The Coronavirus has left the entire world devastated. While we all are trying to fight it together, the threat is only increasing further. The pandemic has made us suffer from all over, medically, economically and also emotionally. Though the health and financial services are more or less taken care of, people are getting restless amid this 21-day lockdown in India. Many are losing their mental balance and are unable to stay sane amid the COVID-19 self-isolation practices. Off late, many people have started speaking about mental health amid this distress and crisis, and one of them is .

The Naagin actor has been doing his level best to contribute to society during this tough time, and has is now advocating the importance of mental health and care. He has always supported the cause of mental happiness. Now, amidst the Coronavirus scare, it is back again to spread the good word and ask people to focus on mental well-being. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video, where he is talking about how important it is to take care of mental and emotional well-being at this crucial stage of our lives.

Arjun said that he understands there is a lot of uncertainty in people’s minds due to the COVID-19 and lockdown crisis. So, if anyone is facing fear, anxiety or depression, he/ she should ask for help, as these are tough times. He then went on to suggest some helpline numbers that one can connect through for help. He revealed that 450 volunteers have started this noble service to guide and help people, who are not feeling good emotionally and mentally. He urged people to not hesitate to ask for help and ignore this, as the volunteers will only help them to fight these difficult times.

A few days ago, the Mile Jab Hum Tum actor contributed his bit to the nation by donating a certain amount to fight the war against Coronavirus. He pledged to contribute Rs 5 lakh to PM Modi's 'PM-CARES Fund' and Rs 5 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Ministers' Fund.

