Arjun Bijlani & wife Neha Goswami’s BTS reel from the show Smart Jodi takes a hilarious turn; Watch

Arjun Bijlani will be soon seen on another reality as a contestant with his wife Neha Goswami. The couple is part of the upcoming reality show Smart Jodi. The show will be testing the compatibility between the couples who will be taking part in the show. Arjun Bijlani has announced his participation with a post on social media. In the recent BTS video shared by the actor, he and wife are seen hopping on a social media trend.

Arjun Bijlani is seen dressed in a sherwani and his wife Neha Goswami is seen in beautiful bridal attire. She had worn a beautiful red saree and coupled it with a designer orange dupatta. Arjun had sported a white sherwani with red pagdi. He is seen spinning Neha on the popular reel, “Can we skip to the good part”, but in the next moment he is seen pressing her feet as she is lying comfortably on couch.

Arjun captioned, “Are you guys ready for the good part? Don’t miss us on #SmartJodi iss shanivaar 8 PM on Star Plus and Disney+Hotstar, @starplus #BTS”

Other contestants of the show include Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Bhagyashee and Himalaya, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina, and others.

Arjun Bijlani is presently hosting the popular reality show India’s Got Talent season 9. It is judged by Shilpa Shetty, music composer Badshah, actres Kirron Kher and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

He was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. He was the winner of the season and Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner up.



