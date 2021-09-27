Arjun Bijlani on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi had a great journey too

Arjun Bijlani was declared as the winner of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on 26th September. He received a lot of appreciation and love from fans on social media. After the moment of glory, he took to Instagram to share his gratitude and happiness with his friends and fans. He shared the video of the winning moment and lauded and Vishal Aditya Singh for playing well.

In the post, he thanked everyone who has been part of his KKK11 journey and assisted in making him the winner of the season. He wrote, “Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show . I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11. In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters . They have had an equally great one.”

With a heart full of gratitude, he added, “I wana thank the stunt team of kkk for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting. Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor . Thank you @colorstv .thank you #capetown .a big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career.you all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya #kkk11”.

See the post here: