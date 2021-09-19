Arjun Bijlani won't be participating in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15; Reports

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant has been in the headlines after he said that the makers had approached him to take part in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. The show promo has been released by the makers on social media. But now the reports are coming in that the actor has said that he is not taking part in the show owing to work commitments. But there is no official confirmation from the actor side. He is currently the web series Roohaniyat.

As reported by TellyChakkar, the contract was almost finalized and he was also ready to take part but he cannot do so. The actor’s upcoming web series Roohaniyat with Endemolshine Productions is undershooting currently. The show has yet to set a date. Because of which the actor will not be to participate in the reality show this year. In an interview, he had said, “I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don’t know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There’s still a lot of time for that show.”

The actor is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty and has reached the finale. Bigg Boss 15 will start on October 15. The makers are continuously releasing promos to increase the excitement level among the fans. Till now the makers have not released the contestants’ lists but many celebrities' names are cropping up. Rubina Dilaik was declared Bigg Boss 14 winner.

