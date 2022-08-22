Arjun Bijlani on working with Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Always wanted to do a Dharma film

Arjun Bijlani is among the popular Television stars who enjoys a massive fan following owing to his exceptional acting chops. The actor has starred in numerous shows and has been a part of the industry for more than a decade. Arjun has achieved another big milestone in his professional life as he will soon be starring in a Dharma film. He will soon feature in Karan Johar's directional Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the actor is quite excited about it.

Arjun expresses his excitement:

In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, when Arjun was asked about his upcoming Dharma film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the actor shares, "I'm very very happy, it is a guest appearance and I'm hoping to do bigger things." Adding further, Arjun says, "From childhood, I always wanted to do a Dharma film and it was my Dharma moment. Though it is a guest appearance, it was very sweet of him (Karan Johar) to think of me and I just hope that it converts into big things".

Announcing his Dharma project, Arjun had shared a picture with Karan Johar and also penned a note for the filmmaker. Arjun wrote, "Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one & only @karaniohar sir. I sincerely appreciate your warmth, love & guidance. Glad could be a part of this magical film". Arjun also flaunted the Koffee With Karan's hamper and also gave a glimpse of the note that Karan penned for Arjun. Karan wrote, "Dearest Arjun, Thank you so much for being a part of my film.. Welcome to Dharma family and I look forward to working with you in the future."

Arjun Bijlani's professional commitments:

Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Arjun will soon be seen co-hosting MTV Splitsvilla X4 with popular actress Sunny Leone.

