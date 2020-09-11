  1. Home
Arjun Bijlani's birthday wish for Rati Pandey aka Nupur of Miley Jab Hum Tum to take you back to series' days

Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle to share a sweet birthday wish for 'Nupur' aka his Miley Jab Hum Tum co-star Rati Pandey and it will leave you nostalgic. Take a look.
Arjun Bijlani's birthday wish for Rati Pandey aka Nupur of Miley Jab Hum Tum to take you back to series' days
The Indian Television industry has given us many iconic onscreen couples, but some tugged viewers' hearts in a 'different' way. One of them was Mayank Sharma (Arjun Bijlani) and Nupur Bhushan (Rati Pandey). Yes, we're talking about the much-loved show Miley Jab Hum Tum. Are you wondering why we suddenly took down the memory lane, and are reminiscing the good old days of MJHT? It is all thanks to Arjun, who made us look back in time today. Well, it is Rati's birthday today (September 11, 2020), are Arjun shared a sweet birthday wish for her, with MJHT connection. 

Just a few hours ago, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share some throwback clips from Miley Jab Hum Tum, and wished Rati in the cutest way possible. While we all know Mayank loved Nupur, and she loved him back too, but we cannot forget their initial fights, because those were on fire! He shared a clip of their initial nok-jhok in the show, and also some awe-inspiring pictures. Well, Arjun's post has certainly taken us back to the series' days.

With this nostalgic post, Arjun also channeled his inner Nupur to send birthday love to Rati. He wrote, 'Happy birthday Nupur. By goddddd wishing you the happiest birthday!' Well, if that 'By God' brought a smile on your face, you're a true MJHT fan. Rati was smitten by Arjun's wish and replied, 'Hahaha, thank you Mayank aka Arjun. Those epic days!' 

Take a look at Arjun's birthday post for Rati here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Nupur.. By goddddd wishing u the happiest birthday... @ratipandey .. #mileyjabhumtum #mayanknupur

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

Mayank and Nupur's banter, love-hate equation, and mostly ability to overcome all obstacles in the show, surely made many hearts flutter with excitement. Miley Jab Hum Tum premiered in 2008 and bid adieu to fans in 2010. It also starred Sanaya Irani (Gunjan) and Mohit Sehgal (Samrat), who played also played a couple. Did this post take you back in time as well? Do you want to see team Miley Jab Hum Tum's reunion? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Here's wishing the talented Rati Pandey a Happy Birthday! By God, sending you all the love! 

