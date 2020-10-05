Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami contracts COVID 19; Actor and his family under home quarantine

In a shocking state of events, Arjun Bijlani has informed on social media about his wife Neha Swami being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected every nook and corner of the world including India. Over the past few weeks, there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in certain places. While the entertainment industry is back in function after a hiatus of almost three to four months, some of its members have unfortunately contracted the deadly virus. Recently, took to Twitter and informed the fans that his wife Neha Swami has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor confirms in his tweet that Neha has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He further mentions that his entire family is self-quarantined for the next 14 days. Arjun has further requested those who have come in contact with him to get tested. He further writes, “we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so. Keep us in your prayers. However, the actor and his son’s COVID-19 tests have fortunately come out as negative.

Meanwhile, check out his tweet below:

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

In yet another Instagram video, Arjun Bijlani shares a video in which the concerned authorities are taking his swab test. Talking about the same, the actor writes, “Sucks!!! Good news -The rapid tests of Ayaan me and my two helps are all negative... will test again in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for all your wishes. Neha is fine... Keep us in your prayers.” A few days earlier, actor Sharad Malhotra was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, check out Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post below:

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as he shares a throwback PHOTO with the late actor

Share your comment ×