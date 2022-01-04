Arjun Biljani has a solo party in his car as he tests negative for Omicron variant; VIDEO

Arjun Bijlani recently had tested positive for the Coronavirus variant Omicron. The actor has shared the news on social media and had isolated himself. Now as per his latest post, Arjun tested negative and he couldn’t be any happier. He shared the news with a fun video of him dancing in the car as he parties alone.

Arjun captioned it as, "When you test negative, the party starts." However, he cautioned all in the caption saying, "The only place u can party now is ur car !! #Welcome22OnReels #reelkarofeelkaro #feelitreelit #trends #2022 #staysafe #maskup." Arjun is seen wearing a trendy red hoodie in the reel as his lip syncs to the song, “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”.

See video here:

Friends and fans of the actor started pouring in with wishes. Rati Pandey wrote, “Congratulations”; Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Finally..! Congratulations”; Aniruddh Dave shared hugs emojis.

The actor had announced on social media about testing positive sometime back. In an interview to ETimes after testing positive, Arjun mentioned that he has mild symptoms and is feeling better at the moment. He said, "I would tell everyone to not wait for 5-7 days to get tested. Please do it as soon as you feel you have the symptoms, you should go and get it checked. A lot of people panic and get scared of the test because they feel they will get stuck for 14 days in quarantine so they hide it. Please don’t do that."



