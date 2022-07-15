Arjun Kapoor bows down to Superstar Singer 2 contestants Soyab, Mani post their performance on Ishaqzaade song

Arjun Kapoor is one of the leading actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with Habib Faisal's 2012 directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Post this, he starred in numerous other films, and at present, he is gearing up for his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. This film also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham in lead roles. The actors are busy promoting their upcoming film and have been making special appearances on several shows. Speaking of which, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani will grace the popular singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’.

‘Superstar Singer 2’ is all set for yet another melodious weekend filled with endless entertainment, surprises, heartwarming moments, and magical voice. In the upcoming episodes, the show will salute the superheroes of our life in the ‘Father’s Special’ episode. The show's ‘Best Bache Ever’ will put their best foot forward as they give some phenomenal performances dedicated to their fathers who will also be joining them. Not only will the contestants impress the judges and special guests with their performances, but will also win praise from their beloved fathers.

Amidst all the beautiful moments, contestants Soyab Ali and Mani will be seen in a face-off battle to win captain Salman Ali’s chair. The duo will be performing on Arjun Kapoor’s debut film's blockbuster song ‘Ishaqzaade’ setting the stage on fire. Startled by their mind-blowing performance, actor Arjun Kapoor will go on stage to hug and lift both the contestants in his arms.

Arjun Kapoor praises Soyab Ali and Mani:

A highly impressed Arjun Kapoor said, “I feel like taking both of them to my house. This face-off was of the next level. Two voices felt like one towards the end of the song. It was an unbelievable performance. I am not aware of the technicalities of the song, but I know that dubstep songs are very difficult to sing. But the way they have synced their energies and sung this song at such a young age, I am in shock. I am confident that the future of our music industry is safe because of this show as it has some of the most wonderful talent.”

Not just that, Arjun Kapoor will give a sashtang dandavat pranam to both the contestants. He adds, “I remember doing this gesture for Salman Ali who sang this song during Indian Idol and I truly believe that these kids have matched up to that performance and that is the reason why I wanted to do the same thing for Mani and Soyab.”

About Superstar Singer 2:

Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali. The host of the show is Aditya Narayan. Superstar Singer 2 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Speaking of Ek Villain Returns, the film is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 29 July 2022.

