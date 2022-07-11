Arjun Kapoor graces Tejasswi Prakash & Simba Nagpal's show Naagin 6 to promote Ek Villain Returns; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal are presently seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. Simba essays the role of an army officer, Rishabh Gujral, for whom the nation is his topmost priority. Going forward, Rishabh's fate intertwines with a shape-shifting serpent, Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash), who vows to free India from the deadly man-made virus that is killing people. The show is being loved by the audience and has a good viewership too. Simba and Tejasswi's on-screen chemistry has also been applauded by fans.

Today, Arjun Kapoor and Nakuul Mehta were spotted on the sets of Naagin 6. Along with them, we also spotted the lead actors of the show on the sets. Tejasswi looked glamorous in a shimmery bodycon gown and opted for flawless makeup which perfectly complements her outfit. Simba also looked handsome in a white shirt and black pants as he got clicked by the paparazzi. Speaking of Nakuul Mehta, the actor sported a black blazer set and was clicked by the paparazzi on the sets of Naagin 6.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will be seen promoting his upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' on Naagin 6. Arjun exudes swag as he donned an all-black look and made a dashing appearance.

Check PICS here-

Speaking of Ek Villain Returns, the film will star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead. The film takes ahead the franchise which started with the 2014 film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Ek Villain Returns is scheduled to release on July 29, 2022.

