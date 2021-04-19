Arkadeep Mishra on winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2020: It took me a few hours to realise that I won the competition

Arkadeep Mishra has managed to win the trophy on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2020 after beating Niharika Nath and Bidipta Chakraborty.

Popular singing based reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2020 recently witnessed its grand finale and got its winner in Arkadeep Mishra. The singer has been the talk of the town since the beginning of this season and has won a million hearts with his soulful voice. And while it is a moment of sheer joy for the talented singer, Arkadeep stated that winning was the last thing on his mind and took a while to realise that he has clinched the winning title.

Talking about the same the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2020 winner said, “Honestly, I never thought I will be the champion. Even when we were the last two contestants standing on the stage awaiting the verdict, winning was the last thing in my mind. It took me a few hours, to realise that I won the competition. And suddenly it felt good”. To note, Arkadeep also emphasised that his choice of music also raised a lot of eyebrows and how he was often questioned about the same.

“People ask me how a guy who sings folk song can win the trophy. My question is why not? We whole heartedly accept a Bollywood song based on a folk song but can’t accept its truest form with an open arm. Moreover, folk song doesn’t mean only baul or Bhatiali. Different region has different folk songs. With every region, the pronunciation changes, expression changes and you have to keep these things in mind. It takes years after years just to learn it. But once the earthly smell runs into your music, there is no looking back,” he added.

Apart from taking home the winner’s trophy on the show, Arkadeep also won Rs 5 lakh along with other prizes. He also mentioned that his journey in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been an amazing experience for him.

