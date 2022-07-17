Armaan Kohli's assault case on Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant Sofia Hayat in 2013 to re-open: Report

The article contains references to abuse.

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli had allegedly hit his co-contestant Sofia Hayat during a heated argument between them. After getting evicted from the show, in 2014, Sofia lodged a complaint against him at the Santacruz police station, and the matter was transferred to Lonavala. Armaan was then arrested by the Lonavala police from the reality show. After eight years, Sofia Hayat has been informed by the Maharashtra Police that they have decided to hear the case and it will be re-opened soon. The model-actress is currently in London and told ETimes that she is considering her return to India, but is appalled that it took the system eight long years to decide to hear her case.

Armaan Kohli has apologised to me: Sofia Hayat

As reported by ETimes, Sofia Hayat claims that Armaan Kohli apologised to her and she has even forgiven him. However, she would want the case to be re-opened and set an example in society. Sofia also claimed that Bigg Boss 7 host Salman Khan helped Armaan Kohli in getting bail back then. "Salman Khan got Armaan Kohli bailed out at that time. But they had the video footage to arrest him and now they want to know if I want to continue with the case which I want to do. So now the case is going to reopen in Mumbai. The truth is never stressful for me. I’ve forgiven him but I still think that an example needs to be made, he has apologised to me and he did say sorry to me. But everyone needs to know clearly that you can’t hit a woman. It has to continue until the law itself in India does something to change the fact that it’s not ok to hit a woman. I hope they put some strict laws against violence against women regardless of whether it’s a celebrity or not," told Sofia Hayat.

Sofia blames Salman Khan for the delayed action in this case

Adding further, she stated, " I am thinking about possibly coming to India but if not they would take the phone or video evidence to see if this case should continue. I am actually shocked that it’s still taking so long for any sort of conclusion, but obviously, because Salman Khan got involved."

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

