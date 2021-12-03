Arshad Warsi to Amitabh Bachchan: Celebs who hosted Bigg Boss apart from Salman Khan

Bigg Boss is synonymous with the name of Salman Khan as he has been hosting the show for numerous reasons. The actor is quite popular and gets a lot of appreciation for his entertaining hosting for the show. But there have been other celebs also who have hosted the show earlier. They include Ashad Warsi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and others. The list of show hosts is given below-

Arshad Warsi (Season 1)- The very first season of the show in 2006, was hosted by actor Arshad Warsi. The season featured some of the most controversial contestants like Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah.

Shilpa Shetty (Season 2)- The second season of the show was hosted by actress and Bigg Brother winner Shilpa Shetty. Rahul Mahajan and Sambhawana Seth were the main highlights of the season and the actress.

Amitabh Bachchan (Season 3)- Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan was made the host for season three but the season was not very popular as Amitabh was known for his serious hosting.

Sanjay Dutt (Season 5)- The fifth season was hosted by two actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. It was double the fun as the hosts share a very good friendship in real life.

Farah Khan (Few days of season 7)- Farah Khan had hosted the season 7 partly as Salman Khan has to leave in mid due to prior work commitment. Farah Khan was highly appreciated for her entertaining hosting skills.

Karan Johar (OTT show)- The producer director was quite popular for his tongue in cheek comments and for being unabashed on his opinions.



Also read- Amitabh Bachchan recites haunting poetry for ‘My pride, my son, my inheritor’ Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas