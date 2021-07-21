Arshi Khan boards flight for hometown Bhopal: Eid without family is incomplete

Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan is missing her family on the special of Eid-ul-Adha, hence she has decided to book a flight to her home. Her hometown is in Bhopal and whenever she gets time from her work, she spends the time with her family. The actress has shared in her brief talk with Etimes TV about going to her home and gorging on delicious food.

Arshi Khan shared in the interview, “I am waiting to meet my dear ones. I feel without family your Eid is incomplete. If I would have stayed in Mumbai, I wouldn't be able to get that feeling of celebrating the festival. So, I am going back home and I plan to spend a few days there."

She is very excited to spend the festival with her family and dressing up beautifully for the event. She said, “I will wear new clothes and will get decked up once I reach there. There will be a lot of good food that will be cooked. I'm sure and I am going to enjoy eating all of it. This isn't the Eid where we get eidi so this is a different Eid. All that matters to me is that I will spend time with my loved ones.”

Talking about the safety protocol for the gathering of people at the festival, she said, “Of course we all have to be careful while celebrating. Everyone has to stay and avoid going out if it's not necessary.”

On the work front, Arshi Khan will be soon seen in an entertainment reality show named Aayenge Tere Sajna and it will be aired on Colors TV.

