Arshi Khan calls out Kangana Ranaut over attacks on other female actors: Do you even know the F of feminism?

Arshi Khan questioned Kangana Ranaut of how she can discuss feminism when she herself hits out at other female actors for having an opinion.
Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan has taken to Instagram to slam Kangana Ranaut for her recent comments on Bollywood actresses. Calling out the 'Queen ' actress, Arshi Khan questioned Kangana how can she talk about feminism when she herself hits out at other female actors for having an opinion. Arshi also said that the noted Bollywood actress 'cannot digest' opinions of other actors.  

Sharing a video on Instagram, Arshi Khan captioned it, "Kangana Ranaut! I supported you before but not anymore! You accuse bollywoo Kangana Ranaut! I supported you before but not anymore! You accuse bollywood mafia of killing Sushant by calling him a flop actor but you do the exact thing to good actresses when you can't handle their views." 

She further added, "You want all of India to agree with you and think like you while you can't digest another artists' opinion. You say you taught India feminism. The fact is you don't give a f**k about feminism! Shame on you! #kanganaranaut #feminism #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsingh #bollywood #haters #biggboss (sic)."

Kangana has faced severe backlash in the last few days for hitting out at senior actress Jaya Bachchan and calling well-known actress Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star' on national television. Kangana's jibe against Urmila came after the 'Rangeela' actress called her out for tarnishing the industry's image and said that if she has an issue with drugs she should first start the fight from her own state. 

Click here to watch Arshi Khan's video and let us know what you think about it in the comments below.  

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Isko bs Feminism ke spelling and meaning h puch lo , m sure she has no clue ;)

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She is perfectly right about this. I was in support of Kangana but not anymore. She's such a big hypocrite!

