Arshi Khan confirms she won't be doing her Swayamvar show, wishes Mika Singh for finding his bride

The promos of Mika Singh’s swayamwar are doing rounds on social media. The singing superstar will be doing his swayamwar as a reality show titled Mika Di Vohti. Earlier there were rumours about actress Arshi Khan also doing her swayamwar show on TV titled Ayenge Tere Sajna, but the show has been shelved for now.

Arshi said in an interview with The Times of India, "I'm happy that finally the Swayamvar show is happening. I'm also happy that one of the best Bollywood singers will be finding his bride on it. I will wait for the next year. I'm not in hurry to be in a relationship or to get married. My team was in talks with the makers but I couldn't manage to find time."

Arshi Khan became popular after featuring in Bigg Boss 13. She is now focusing on acting and has a few projects lined up. She said, "My complete focus now is on acting. I'm getting very good feedback for my digital series. And I'm also acting in Punjabi and Haryanvi songs. I'm enjoying it. That's how I realised that it was not the correct time to get into a show to find a life partner as of now."

Arshi has acted in television fiction shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Vish among others. She is also learning wrestling from The Great Khali. She added that she and Khali share a very good bond. She said she is enjoying learning wrestling and people will see me in sports also very soon.



