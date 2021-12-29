Arshi Khan is excited for her desi look in upcoming song 'Tokni'

'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Arshi Khan has shared her excitement about her ethnic Indian look in the upcoming song 'Tokni'.

She says: "I'm really excited with my makeover for the upcoming song. The song features me in a complete 'desi' look. Even for a track I turned in the bridal look too. It was such a fun-filled experience as I haven't done something similar in my past. I hope my viewers love and appreciate my acting for the song."

'Tokni' is sung by Renuka Pawar and also features Surender Kala. The song will be released on January 4, 2022. Arshi calls it a New Year treat for her viewers. "As the song will be released in the New Year, it will be a treat for my audience. I enjoyed 2021 as I was shooting for so many things. I'm set to welcome 2022 on a positive note."

Arshi has been part of TV shows such as 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan'

