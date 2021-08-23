Arshi Khan fears getting engaged to Afghan cricketer that her parents chose for her; Here’s why

Ever since the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan after the US forces walked away, the situation in the country has become worse day by day. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities have reacted in this matter, but the one actor who feels deeply about this entire situation is the former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan who is an Afghani Pathan herself. She has been opening her heart out about her family and friends who are still in Afghanistan. In a recent interview, the actress revealed about her engagement that was to take place in October with an Afghan cricketer.

Yes! You heard it right. Arshi Khan was all set to get engaged in October this year to an Afghan cricketer who her father had chosen. Unfortunately, she fears that her family may have to call off the engagement because of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Talking to Times Of India, Arshi said, "I was to get engaged in October with an Afghanistan cricketer. He had been chosen by my father. But after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, we may have to put an end to the relationship."

Arshi Khan further revealed that it was an arranged match, and she is still in touch with her prospective fiance. Talking about calling off the engagement, she said, "He was my father's friend's son. We are also on talking terms and are like friends, but now I'm sure my parents will find me an Indian partner."

Earlier, Arshi Khan had revealed that her family's roots were in Afghanistan. She added, "I'm an Afghani Pathan, and my family belongs to the Yusufzai ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan, but I am very much an Indian citizen, like my parents and grandparents.”

