Arshi Khan is overjoyed to test COVID 19 negative; Ask people to ‘stay calm & be positive in a tough time’

Arshi Khan is relieved after her COVID 19 result came out negative as she shares that it is mentally stressful and people should try to stay calm.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan is highly relieved after she received the results of her COVID 19 test. The actress had tested positive on 21st April and since then she had been in home isolation taking care of herself. The actress's test results have finally arrived and she has tested negative. She shared the news on her social media and informed her fans. She was overjoyed that she has finally defeated the virus. She posted on the internet about the test and the results.

Arshi Khan wrote in her post that she is so happy that she can’t put it in words. Now she is feeling like a free bird. She added that she feels like a school student whose exams just got over. She said now she is healthy again so she will focus on other things.

Talking about her quarantine experience, she told that she tried to keep herself calm and she was constantly in touch which with a doctor. She had only healthy meals and fresh juices. She drank a lot of kadha in the initial days of healing. She said that more than physical stress people are mentally stressed because of the illness. She was helped by her parents in staying stress-free.

She said that she was more worried about her parents as they were stressed for her. They helped her stay calm, they talked to each other frequently. She also read books and played a lot with her toy Sheru. She did not watch the news so her mind was not disturbed. She added that people panic when they are tested positive and it makes the situation worse. Hence, she advises people to stay positive in this situation.

She also joked that “humne di corona ko takkar.. is khatoon me bohot takavur hai… corona bhi samajh gya.”

The actress is still taking care of herself even after getting negative results. The actress said she is still having kadha and she wants to get her energy levels back to normal.

Credits :Times of India

