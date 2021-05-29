Arshi Khan shares she had long video calls with Rahul Vaidya & Aly Goni during her recovery from COVID 19

Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan shares her longing for her stuffed toy Sheru and talks about her strong bond with Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya.

The popular actress Arshi Khan had contracted the Coronavirus a month back and recently she tested negative for it. After that, she had gone back to her parental home in Bhopal. The actress shared in an interview with TOI about what kept her going in the difficult situation and who she misses the most at present. Arshi became popular with the show Bigg Boss 11 and her re-entry in the show with Bigg Boss 14.She recently shared about her COVID 19 post-recovery time that she is spending at her home.

Arshi Khan said that she is very happy that she is back with her family, but she is missing her stuffed toy Sheru, which is always with her. She said that she is in Bhopal and her Sheru is in Mumbai. She could not bring him because she doubts that she was infected by him. She elaborated that when she was shooting in Ludhiana, many young girls approached her to click pictures, kiss, and cuddle with Sheru, maybe someone was infected with the virus which lead to her getting infected.

Talking about her quarantine time, she said that she was all alone in Mumbai for 18 days. She realised life was uncertain and unpredictable. But she was lucky that her case was not very bad and she had doctors on call available. She shared it was scary being all alone and taking care of one’s health, food and home. But her good friends Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya regularly kept a check on her. She shared during her quarantine period, they used to do long hours of video calls. She added that they fight a lot but she knows their bond is very strong.

Arshi mentioned that she is waiting for the day she will be able to fly back to Mumbai as she wants to meet her friends. The actress shared that Aly and Rahul are her very good friends and she is waiting to go back to have a blast with them. She also shared that Rahul is in Cape Town, but they will meet soon and recreate the fun moments.

Also read- Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan hopes to find a Mehboob who would love and care for her

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×