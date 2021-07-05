Arshi Khan travels to Naini Dhar to mourn the passing away of her friend The Great Khali's mother

Arshi Khan went to Naini Dhar, Himachal Pradesh to attend the last rites of the wrestler and her good friend, The Great Khali's mother.

The mother of the former WWE champion, The Great Khali, passed away recently due to multiple organ failures. She breathed her last in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The actress Arshi Khan, who is a good friend of The Great Khali has travelled to Naini Dhar, Himachal Pradesh to be with her friend in his difficult time. The actress shared in an interview, “Khali is a good friend. My friendship are for lifetime. I want to share his loss and wanted to be with him.”

Arshi Khan will be soon seen in a television reality swayamwar show, Ayenge Tere Sajna. Talking about the show, the actress said, “I want to invite Khali to help me finding a powerful man like him. I know he can choose a right one for me." The actress became immensely famous after her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has been part of numerous TV shows including 'Vish', 'Ishq Mein Marjawa', 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital' and others.

The actress had shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, “After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones.” The actress will be soon seen in the reality show Ayenge Tere Sajna and she is very excited to be part of the show. She has also shared in an interview about her thoughts on the ideal man.

