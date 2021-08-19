Arshi Khan on trolls: 'They misunderstand me as a citizen of Pakistan'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan recently took to her social media to express her concern for the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. She shared that she was born in Afghanistan and her heart goes out to her brothers and sister who are suffering in the present situation.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan recently shared that she is facing trolling because of her citizenship. The actress shared that she was born in Afghanistan but she has Indian citizenship. But people consider her as the citizen of Pakistan due to which her work is also affected.

She talked about her woes in an interview, “I have a hard time when people unnecessarily target and troll me while questioning me over my citizenship. They misunderstand me to be a citizen of Pakistan who is living in India. And for this confusion at times I have suffered on my work front too. These are such sad experiences of life. I want to make it clear once and for all that I am an Indian in every way. I own all Indian government approved identity cards. I am not from Pakistan, but very much from India itself.”

Talking abour her upbringing she shared, “I'm an Afghani Pathan, and my family belongs to the Yusuf Zaheer Pathan ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan but I am an Indian citizen.”