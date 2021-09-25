Arti Singh on brother Krushna and uncle Govinda's fight: I pray that we become one big happy family again

The family tiff between Govinda and nephew Krushna Abhishek continues. Recently, Krushna opted out of the episode from The Kapil Sharma Show when his uncle Govinda along with his aunt Sunita made an appearance on the show. Now, in a recent interview with a leading daily, Krushna’s sister Arti Singh opened up about the fight and shared that she hopes in some way the issue gets resolved.

Speaking to ETimes, Arti said, "Honestly, when I see the fight between Chi Chi mama (Govinda) and Krushna, I see only love in this. I just hope that everything gets sorted and not that on records Krushna hasn't apologised for whatever has happened between them. Now, it's upto Chi Chi mama. Govinda mama had also said last time that he is a good boy.”

Arti feels that more than being angry with each other Govinda and Krushna are hurt and whatever they have said about each other is coming out of hurt and not anger. Arti further said that she just hopes that some way this issue gets resolved and they become one big family again.

Arti also said that Krushna respects Govinda's wife Sunita a lot and considers her as his mother. She also revealed that she is bearing the brunt of their fight as Govinda’s family has stopped talking to her as well.

"They are not talking to me. Woh kehte hain na, gehun ke sath ghoon bhi pees jata hai. Because of the issue between them, I am also facing the consequences. Chi chi mama and his family, they don't speak to me anymore," shared Arti Singh.