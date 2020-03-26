Arti Singh explores culinary skills during quarantine; Shares recipe of desi chicken

Here's how Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is honing her cooking skills in the kitchen amid quarantine. Take a look.

Coronavirus has compelled us all to stay home and avoid physical contact with anyone. While we all are craving to go out, but we cannot do as the conditions are worsening and it is the need of the hour. Being in quarantine and self-isolation is boring, but there's no escape to it now. We have to follow PM Modi's orders of the 21-day knockdown and stay indoors to spread the deadly virus from harming us further. It is time to look at the brighter side of this unforeseen holiday that we've got.

Well, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is just following that. While many Bollywood and TV actors are resorting to painting, singing, and poetry, Arti is taking time to hone her cooking skills. Yes, the BB 13 finalist is experimenting in the kitchen. Well, we have all seen her cook in the 'that' season, it looks like the beautiful actress has fallen in love with 'making something special' every time. Arti took to her Instagram handle recently to give everyone a glimpse of her kitchen and amazing culinary talent.

Sharing a quick video turning into a master chef, Arti mentioned that cooking has always been a passion for her. While cooked dinner for the Bigg Boss 13 housemates during her stint, and now she is cooking all for herself during the lockdown. However, Arti couldn't move forward without sharing this special moment with her fans, so she thought of putting it up on her personal YouTube channel. Yes, now you can find Arti's special recipes on her YT channel and learn to cook with her. Recently, she has put up a simple, quick and delicious recipe of desi style chicken curry.

For the unversed, Arti was considered to be the weakest contestant in the initial days of BB 13. But she surprised everyone by showing her strong side when she decided to play her game individually. Arti also placed herself in the Top 5 of the grand finale and earned applauds from host for playing the game with dignity. So are you ready to cook and learn with Arti Singh now? Let us know in the comment section below.

