Arti Singh gets trolled for her reaction while getting COVID 19 vaccine; Netizens ask her to not overact

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh came under fire recently from netizens due to her pictures while getting the COVID 19 vaccination. The star had shared photos from when she took the first jab of the vaccine.

COVID 19 vaccination for the people in the range of age group from 18 years to 45 years, has started all over the country. Several Bollywood and TV celebrities have taken the first jab. It includes celebrities like , Radhika Madan, Rasika Dugal, Ankita Lokhande, Parth Samthaan, Riteish Deshmukh, Himanshi Khurana, Sanjana Sanghi, and others. Among them, Arti Singh also has received her first dose of COVID 19 vaccination. She shared photos from the vaccination drive. However, for the same, she received the wrath of netizens.

The BB13 star Arti has recently shared photos of herself on her social media handle from the vaccination centre. In the pictures, it is visible that she is scared of the injection and she is looking away from the area that is getting injected. She shared the pictures along with the caption, "Scared of injections but do takeeeeeee it ... we need to fight this ..... first dose done @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen .... @my_bmc thank u." However, her post did not go down well with netizens as many questioned her for ‘overacting’ as she already has a tattoo.

Take a look at the post here:

Her pictures have gone viral on the internet as people are trolling her for her expressions in the same. Certain users have commented that if she can get a tattoo then why can't she get an injection. Many called her out for creating ‘false panic’.

A user wrote, "Tattoo karwate waqt nahi dukha...overacting...". and another wrote, "Tatoo mae dard hua tha Aarti? Vaccine ussey kam dard karta hai.." another wrote, "She got a tattoo and she is pretending to be afraid of injection." People have been commenting on her reaction negatively. Arti is yet to respond to the comments or react to the same.

