Arti Singh has THIS to say about BFF Shefali Bagga copying Govinda's iconic steps from 'Makhna'

Here's how Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh teased best friend Shefali Bagga as she grooved to Govinda's iconic song Makhna.

Bigg Boss season 13 was over a month back. While some fought inside the house, others found made connections. Though the hatred has been buried between all rivals, the friendships have been carried on. And one such bond is between Arti Singh and Shefali Bagga. Even after the show concluded, they're seen hanging around and spending time with each other. Not only this, but they're also seen keeping a keen eye on each other's social media and showering love on one another.

Just a few hours ago, Shefali took to her Instagram handle to share a video sending birthday wishes to one of her friends. In the video, she is seen dancing on one of Govinda's iconic songs. Well, if you're wondering that why is Shefali not following quarantine amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, then let me tell you, it an old video. But, what caught attention, was when BFF Arti expressed her views on Shefali's dance. Within no moments, Arti commented, 'This song, you can't do better than me.' To which Shefali replied, 'Hahhaa yes.' And just like Shefu, we totally agree with Arti as the latter really nails her Mamu Govinda's dance steps, we've witnessed it in the BB house as well.

Along with the clip, Shefali also asked her fans to name the song. Well, some guessed it right, others couldn't really figure out. The song is, 'Makhna' from Govinda and Sanjay Dutt starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Take a look at Shefali's video here:

For the unversed, Shefali and Arti initially did not share a good equation in the BB 13, but their friendship blossomed and they have a great bond now. Also, Arti has canceled her pre-birthday celebration in the Maldives owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. What are your thoughts on Arti-Shefali's social media banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

