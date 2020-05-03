Arti Singh on her relationship with Sidharth Shukla: We're friends, I don't see us ever becoming a couple

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh spilled the beans of her relationship and equation with 'good friend' Sidharth Shukla. Here's what she said about her bond with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

Sidharth Shukla is everyone's heartthrob. And his popularity just soared higher after he bagged the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Before the show, and even during his stint, he was linked to many women. One of them was his co-contestant Arti Singh. Well, the two were rumoured to be dating even before they stepped inside the 's show. Though the two denied any such speculations, their bond and camaraderie inside the BB 13 proved many heads turned. Although they had their ups and downs, they got along extremely well, leaving many tongues wagging.

While Arti's sister-in-law was trying to hook them up previously, in a recent conversation with the Times of India, the actress spilled the beans of her equation with Sidharth. When asked if there's ever going to be more than just friends bond between the two, Arti, denied it straight. The diva shared that Sidharth and she are great friends and Sidharth and their bond were seen on the show. However, after the show, they haven't really gotten in touch with each other. Yes, #SidArti haven't spoken to each other post-BB 13.

She added that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is a good person. Though they are friends, she does not see the two of them becoming a couple ever as they are temperamentally very different. However, she revealed that unlike many think, Sidharth is not short-tempered. It was the situation in the house that got everyone frustrated. She said. 'He is a nice guy and that's why we always supported each other.'

Arti also mentioned that she is waiting for the Coronavirus lockdown to get over soon and jump back to work. She is yearning to work and wishes to settle down shortly. She said that she would love to begin working as soon as the lockdown ends. Her mother, brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah want to see her get married. They want her to settle down soon. She said that she is looking for a who is simple and a good human being, someone who would make her extremely happy.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Sidharth and Arti aka #SidArti as a real-life couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

