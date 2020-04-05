Arti Singh opens up about bond her with Rashami Desai & Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 re run, Naagin 4 & more

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh opened up about her bond with Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and others after the show.

Arti Singh garnered many eyeballs and created an identity for herself with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She was touted to be the only 'independent player' on 's show. She entered the 'tedha' season as Krushna Abhishek's sister but came out as a strong-headed individual. While many tried to lower her confidence by calling her 'weak', she proved her strength and positioned herself in the top 5, making many eyes pop. Though Arti couldn't bag the trophy, she won many hearts for her 'dignified' way of playing the game.

We, at Pinkvilla, got into an exclusive chat with Arti via Instagram Live, yesterday (March 4,) to know how life is treating her after BB 13, and some more scoops from the house. Just as we expected, Arti answered everything, even fan questions very candidly, without holding anything back. Arti who turns a year older today (March 5) opened about her birthday plans in quarantine and enjoying time in lockdown. Though she's holding up quite well, the actress is missing her brother and bhabhi as she cannot meet them. Not only them, but Arti is also yearning to see her BFF's Bipasha Basu and Karan V Grover on her special day, but unfortunately cannot see them too. So, it's more or less a lonely birthday for her.

ALSO READ: Arti Singh has THIS to say about BFF Shefali Bagga copying Govinda's iconic steps from 'Makhna'

Ask her if she's in touch with her BB 13 housemates, Arti revealed that she has been in touch with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, and Hindustani Bhau. In fact, she also went on a small get-together with #Pahira after the BB 13 grand finale. However, much to everyone's surprise, Arti has not been in contact with her 'good friend' Sidharth Shukla. In fact, she has not also had a word with Shehnaaz Gill.

She revealed that she quite enjoyed Asim Riaz and Himanshi's song, 'Kalla Sohna Nai'. She felt that it is a happy go lucky song, while SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga is quite emotional. When asked if she's watching BB 13's re-run, Arti revealed that she has watched 7 episodes, and has liked her journey on the show. She wishes to get offers of good shows after BB 13 now. Ask her about the 'SidArti' trend, she mentioned, 'Sid is a friend, will always be a friend.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh wishes ex boyfriend Ayaz Khan and wife on their anniversary; See PHOTO

When quipped about how she is catching up with her BFF , Arti revealed that they often video call each other. She also went onto reveal that she has planned a trip to Golden Temple and Balaji temple with Rash after the Coronavirus lockdown is over. Lastly, when asked if she would be interested in doing the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the diva replied, 'Yes. I wish to do it. Why not?'

So if you want to know more about 'Independent Arti' don't forget to watch her interview with Pinkvilla (link given below). Also, if there are any more questions you want to ask her, drop them in the comments section below, we will try to get it answered from her, for you!

Check out Arti's full interview here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More