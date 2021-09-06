Arti Singh remembers a gleeful Sidharth Shukla, says ‘Yaadein yaad aati hain’ in an emotional post

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. As per media reports, the actor passed away on September 2 at age 40. The news has left the entire film industry weeping. Many prominent celebs have taken to social media to mourn the bigg loss. Amidst this, his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Arti Singh on Monday evening, shared a gleeful picture of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star that will surely break his fan’s hearts.

In the photo, we can see Arti dressed in a traditional ensemble, while Sidharth looks dapper in an all-black attire. The duo can be seen sharing a fun moment together as the camera captures them. However, what caught our attention was Sidharth Shukla’s infectious smile that can melt umpteen hearts on the internet. While sharing the photos, Arti dedicated the famous Hariharan song ‘Yaadein yaad aati hain’ to the Balika Vadhu star.

Take a look at the photo here:

Actor Sidharth Shukla unfortunately passed away on Thursday, September 2. In the post mortem analysis, doctors reportedly couldn’t find anything conclusive to determine the sudden demise of the star. As per media reports, the actor complained chest pain and uneasiness before he was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. As per PTI, a senior representative of the hospital claimed that Sidharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital.

On Monday, the actor’s family also released their first statement after the tragic incident. They stated, ““Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti – The Shukla Family.”

