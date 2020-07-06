Arti Singh REVEALS she spoke to Ankita Lokhande after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: She needs her space

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh recently opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, her conversation with Ankita Lokhande after the late actor's passing away, and her battle with depression.

It has been three weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput left us. The actor allegedly committed suicide at his apartment in Bandra (Mumbai) on June 14, 2020. The young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country, and everyone is still finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more between us. According to police and post mortem reports, the Pavitra Rishta actor passed away due to asphyxia due to hanging, however, no suicide note was found at his residence. Police investigations have been on. People close to the late actor have are being summoned by the Mumbai Police for interrogation.

Sushant's demise has left a void that cannot be filled. His fans and loved ones are mourning his death. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who was also his former co-star in Pavitra Rishta is left devastated. She also was seen visiting the late actor's residence to meet his family. Recently, in a conversation with the Times of India, Arti Singh who is a close friend of Ankita revealed that she spoke to the actress after Sushant's demise to check on how she is keeping up after the grave loss.

Arti said that it was through Ankita that she knew Sushant, and he was a very nice and motivating person. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant also added that she had a talk with Ankita to see if she is fine, and said that Anikta needs her time and space.

Arti was quoted saying, 'I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that.'

The Dil Bechara actor's passing away has opened up discussions about mental health and depression. The Waaris actress also opened up about her battle with depression. She said that she is not an expert in the subject of mental health, however, there were times when she had everything in her professional life but was still broken inside. She revealed that people around her did not come to know about it until she began showing on her face. However, she said that she was blessed to have people with whom she could talk to and share things and open up about the happenings in her life. She expressed that her loved ones stood by her like a rock and didn’,t judge her.

Arti mentioned, 'A depression patient has to really pull himself to get out of the situation. Of course, people will listen to us, but in the end we have to help ourselves.'

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×