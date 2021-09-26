Arti Singh on Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise: We all still live in denial
Arti Singh, who was with the late actor Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 13 house, opened up about his sudden demise. Arti and Sidharth shared a close bond during the show. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actress said that they all still live in denial as it is still hard to believe.
Speaking to ETimes, Arti shared, "I was a person who has never lived in the present. I always think of the future. I have feared about the future - of marriage and kids. I now feel it's better to live in the present. You don't know about God's plans for you. Maybe he wants me to live in the moment. I have stopped living for the future. Now, I wake up everyday and think main aisa kya karoon ki main khush ho sakoon. Like the other day, I wore a saree for Ganpati. I visited only one house for Ganpati, my closest friend. I am not thinking about work. I want to work, I want to make money, because I want to travel. I love travelling and want to see the world. I don't want a bungalow ...ban gaya toh bhagwan ki kripa. I just want to be happy and healthy.”
Arti further shared that she is still in denial and that it is a huge loss for the family. She added that it’s a big loss for the family and it’s unfortunate. In an unfortunate turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2.