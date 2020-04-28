Arun Govil aka Ram of Ramayan starred opposite Jeetendra in THIS film after the mythological drama; See Pic

Arun Govil, who is best known as Ram from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, featured alongside Jeetendra in a popular film in 1997. Can you guess which movie it was? Read on to find out.

The return of epic mythological drama Ramayan amidst the Coronavirus lockdown has made everyone nostalgic. Fans cannot stop talking about the show's story, the cast, and the 'good old days.' With the show's successful re-run, the actors have also found a new place in everyone's heart. Fans are yearning to interact with them and are also sharing old memories. Whether it is Ram, Sita, Lakshman, or even Ravan, the actors who played these characters have craved a special niche now. Since its re-run numerous throwback pictures of the cast have been doing the rounds on social media.

Recently, one such picture of Arun Govil aka Ram with a renowned Bollywood actor made many heads turn. Well, we're talking about Arun's photo with Jeetendra from one of their films together. Yes, the actor starred opposite Jeetendra in a movie that released in 1997. Which movie do you ask? Well, it is none other than Lav Kush. Yes, after a decade of playing Lord Ram in the mythological drama, Arun essayed the character of Lakshman in V Madhusudhan Rao’s 1997 film Lav Kush.

The film starred Jeetendra as Ram and Jaya Prada as Sita. Now, after all these years, an old still from the movie has been circulating on the internet. Yes, a fan shared this 'blast from the past' picture on Twitter, and it has only gone viral.

Take a look at the old photo here:

Interesting Trivia - Arun Govil who played Shri Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s #Ramayan , played the character of Laxman in 1997 film Lav-kush. Jeetendra ji was Ram in the film. pic.twitter.com/taTVrtnwQw — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 18, 2020

Talking about Ramayan, the DD National TV series came to an end earlier this month. The show broke many TRP records and garnered historic ratings. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

