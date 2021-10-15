Arun Govil to Ashish Sharma: 5 actors who became popular due to their roles in Ramayana

Today, the nation is celebrating Dussehra which brings the nine-day festivities of Durga Puja to a close. The day marks Lord Ram’s victory over the evil King Ravana. As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the 10th day of Ashvin in the month of Kartik, which usually falls during September or October. It is one of the most widely observed festivals in India. A lot of devotees perform the traditional ritual of 'Ravan Dahan', where they burn the effigy of Ravana to celebrate Lord Rama's victory.

Dussehra also signifies the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. On television for years mythological shows are being aired and the most popular was Ramayana. Even back in the 90s, the shows were immensely popular and many actors became popular due to this show. Several other actors have acted as Lord Ram and Sita and they are still recognised for it like Arun Govil, Ashish Sharma, Gurmeet Choudhury, etc. Today on the eve of Dussehra, we will take a look at all those actors who became popular after being part of Ramayana.

Arun Govil:

Ramanand Sagar's show which was aired in 1987 is still fresh in the minds of the people. Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram. He became a household name because of this show.

Nitish Bhardwaj:

In the year 2002, Ramayana was recreated and he played the role of Lord Ram. However, he was immensely popular among the masses for playing Lord Krishna’s role in Mahabharat.

Gurmeet Choudhury:

In 2008, the actor played the role of Lord Ram and the show was aired on NDTV Imagine. He was highly appreciated for his role. Debina Bonnerjee played the role of Sita.

Ashish Sharma:

Ramayana serial has been made a lot of times. In 2016, the show was recreated from Sita’s perspective, and in it Ashish Mehra played the role of Lord Ram.

Dipika Chikhlia:

The actress was seen playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's show. She is still famous for her role.

