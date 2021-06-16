Arun Govil tweets heartfelt eulogy for fellow co star Chandrashekhar after his sudden demise

Chandrashekhar, a veteran actor who played several roles in his life for the Indian Cinema, passed away at the age of 97.

Chandrashekhar was a renowned actor in India who had been involved in the Indian Cinema since the 1950s and played more than 100 roles throughout his life. The veteran actor passed away on Wednesday at 7 AM. The actor’s son Ashok informed that his father passed away peacefully in his sleep. Ashok informed ETimes, “He was in the hospital for a day, last Thursday. We brought him back home and had kept all facilities including oxygen at our disposal if the need would arise. He was okay last night. The end was peaceful.”

Chandrashekhar and Arun Govil worked together on the show ‘Ramayana’. Ramayana is Ramanand Sagar's most successful mythological drama and veteran actor Chandrashekhar played the role of Mahamantri in the show and Arun Govil played Lord Ram. Arun Govil took to his Twitter and expressed his grief, the actor tweeted, “Shri Chandrashekhar ji, who played the character of Mahamantri Sumantra in Ramayana, has passed away today. May he get peace and salvation, this is my prayer to Lord Ram. Sir, I will miss you very much.”

Take a look at Arun Govil's tweet-

The later actor had a diploma in western dancing from the UK. He did junior roles since 1950 and made his debut in 1953 in the film ‘Surang’. Apart from his debut role, some of his notable films are ‘Kavi’, ‘Mastana’, ‘Baradari’, ‘Kali Topi Lal Rumal’, ‘Street Singer’, and a negative role in ‘Basant Bahar’. The actor has directed, produced, and acted as a lead in his film ‘Cha Cha Cha’, which was Helen's debut film. Chandrashekhar served as the President of the Cine Artistes Association for 11 years and went on to do several noteworthy works.

Credits :Arun Govil Twitter

Share your comment ×