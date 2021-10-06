Arvind Trivedi passes away: Ramayan’s Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia & Sunil Lahri mourn their co star’s demise

The television industry woke up to the heartbreaking news of legendary actor Arvind Trivedi’s demise. For the uninitiated, Arvind, who is best known for his role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar, breathed his last on Tuesday night at the age of 82. It was reported that he wasn’t keeping well for quite some time and died due to a heart attack followed by multi-organ failure. Ever since the news of Arvind's sudden demise surfaced, the social media is abuzz with condolence messages for the late actor.

Amid this, Arvind’s Ramayan co-stars Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chiklia, who played the role of Ram, Laxman and Sita respectively in the show, have taken to their respective social media handle and mourned the legendary actor’s demise. Arun tweeted, “आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे।“. On the other hand, Sunil Lahri, shared pics of the late actor on Instagram and wrote, “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe. Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De...I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well wisher & gentleman...” Meanwhile, Dipika called Arvind a fine human being and wrote, “my heart felt condolences to his family …a very fine human being #arvindtrivedi #ravan”.

Take a look at their posts:

आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे। — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, it was reported that Arvind’s last rites took place at Dahanukarwadi crematorium, in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Apart from Ramayan, Arvind is also known for his role in Vikram aur Betaal along with several Gujarati films.

