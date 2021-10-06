Arvind Trivedi, who played ‘Ravan’ in Ramayan, passes away: Report

According to a report in a leading daily, actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of ‘Ravan’ in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night (October 05). The actor breathed his last at the age of 82.

The unfortunate news was reportedly confirmed by the actor’s nephew. ETimes spoke to the actor's nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi, who said, "He was not keeping well for quite some time, but today he suffered a heart attack and that led to multi-organ failure.''

As per the reports, the last rites of the actor will take place at Dahanukarwadi crematorium, in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The leading daily also stated that the filmmaker K Amar too confirmed the news. The filmmaker said, "He was a very good human being and had a great sense of humour. He acted in Gujarati film 'Maatema Bija Vagdana Vaa', which was probably one of his last films.''

Apart from his iconic character in Ramayan, Arvind Trivedi was also known for his key role in the cult TV show 'Vikram Aur Betaal'. He also appeared in Gujarati films. Talking about the actor’s famous show Ramayan, its return to television had proved to be a blessing in disguise as its popularity among the masses increased manifold. Ramayan made a record of being the most-watched show in the world much to the rejoice of the audience. It was an unbelievable milestone for a classic show that had made a comeback to television after almost 33 years.