Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai remembers Lata Mangeshkar: Nothing can make me prouder to be part of you

The unfortunate demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left the whole nation in shock. She breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 06 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The singer was battling with COVID-19 and later was diagnosed with pneumonia. Her demise is a great loss for the whole nation as her songs had inspired everyone in some way or the other. Her family members are also in a state of grief and have paid her their tribute. Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle too paid her tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India’.

Zanai shared a rare, unseen throwback photo from her childhood featuring the late Lata Mangeshkar. She also shared a heartfelt note along with the photo. It read, “Humko mili hai aaj yeh ghadiyaan bahut naseeb se, thank you for the music, thank you for the love, hope I can make you proud too much lost but god has gained the nightingale of india. Nothing can make me prouder to be part of you and love you forever.” Her fans too paid their tributes in the comment section.

In her career of over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar gave her voice in over 30,000 songs in various languages. She started her singing career at the tender age of 13. She was referred to as Bollywood's nightingale and was the country’s most celebrated artist. Her some of the famous songs are Lag Jaa Gale, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon among others. The singer was recognised for her singing talent not only in India but on an international level too.

