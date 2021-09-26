Asha Bhosle shares her views on Rupali Ganguly starrer show Anupamaa, calls it ‘Need of the hour’

The TV show Anupamaa has gained a massive following. Recently, the legendary singer Asha Bhosle called up the producer Rajan and praised him for making a show that reflects Indian society. In a chat with a leading daily, Rajan spoke about their conversation.

He told ETimes, "It was a great feeling when the legendary singer gave a call to me and appreciated 'Anupamaa'. She said she is a huge fan of the show and never misses an episode. We had a long conversation and she discussed every aspect of the show. She spoke to me about every character and she had some very strong views about the show. She also said that a show like this is the need of the hour."

Rajan further informed that Asha Bhosle even congratulated his mother Deepa Shahi who turned producer with "Anupamaa". He said that the legendary singer fondly remembered his maternal grandfather P. Jairaj and also conveyed congratulations to his mother Deepa Shahi. The singer was very proud of the fact that Rajan’s mother has turned producer with 'Anupamaa'.

Anupamaa producer further added, "It was a beautiful gesture by her. She knew every scene and the dialogues as well. She said it is one of the finest shows and shared that she discusses it with her family as well. She said that once the pandemic situation gets better she would like to personally meet everyone on the set."