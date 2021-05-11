Asha Negi appeals to actors putting out COVID 19 vaccination videos to not do ‘overacting’: It gets annoying

Asha Negi states that it is annoying to post vaccination videos in the grim situation at present. Read on to know more.

The vaccination drive for COVID 19 is in full swing all over the country. A large number of people are getting their first and second doses of the vaccines. There are numerous celebrities who have got vaccinated recently as people above 18 have started getting vaccinated from the first week of May. The actors who have got vaccinated are sharing pictures of themselves getting the jab. Some of the actors have also posted videos of getting the vaccination. The Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi has shared her opinion on this, as she says that there is no need to do overacting about getting vaccinated.

Actress Asha Negi has shared a post for all the actors who have got the vaccination recently. She said that it is good that they are posting pictures of themselves getting vaccinated to encourage others to make an appointment. But she said that some of them are making videos and doing drama over the vaccination, which is not required and is very irritating. The actress wrote in her post, “To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos.. Yaar awareness ke lie thik hai but itni overacting mat kia karo, bohot annoying ho jata hai!”

Asha also wrote in the caption asking if they bring their own videographer or the hospital provides for posting such videos. She wrote, “Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing?”

Asha Negi rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta and she worked in numerous other shows. She won Nach Baliye 6 with her then-partner . She made her OTT debut with the web series Baarish and she has also worked in the movie Ludo.

