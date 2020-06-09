Asha Negi ditches long hair and goes short for a new look

  1. Home
It seems donning short hair has become a favourite trend among people, especially actresses during the lockdown. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon and Radhika Apte, several female actors have seen sporting short, chic hair in recent times. And now "Pavitra Rishta" fame Asha Negi has joined the bandwagon.
On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and posted a few pictures and a boomerang videos that show her embracing her chopped tresses.

" Life is short, cut your own hair," Asha wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life is short, cut your own hair . . . Aren’t you proud of me @gabapriya

A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on

Asha's new look has impressed a lot.

Reacting to the post, her hairstylist commented: "hahaha good job. Now you don't need me."

Another one wrote: "Amazing look".

On the work front, Asha is currently being lauded for her chemistry with Sharman Joshi in the web show "Baarish".

