Asha Negi ditches long hair and goes short for a new look
On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and posted a few pictures and a boomerang videos that show her embracing her chopped tresses.
" Life is short, cut your own hair," Asha wrote.
Asha's new look has impressed a lot.
Reacting to the post, her hairstylist commented: "hahaha good job. Now you don't need me."
Another one wrote: "Amazing look".
On the work front, Asha is currently being lauded for her chemistry with Sharman Joshi in the web show "Baarish".
Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Asha Negi: When I started acting, I would fumble so much; would forget lines; was under confident