Asha Negi goes on a week long social media detox post break up with Rithvik Dhanjani

Days after calling it quits with Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi goes on a social media detox.

Ever since the reports of Asha Negi and ’s break up have surfaced, the fans have been quite heartbroken. After all, they were considered as one of the most adored and perfect television couple. And while both Asha and Rithvik have been maintaining a stoic stance over the reason behind their split, there have been endless speculations about what went wrong in the Pavitra Rishta couple’s paradise. But looks like Asha is quite irked with the constant spotlight on her personal life these days.

As a result, the diva has decided to stay away from social media or a while. Yes! You read it right. Asha has announced a week long social media detox. She made this announcement with a post on Instagram which featured the sketch of a board which read, “Gone offline. Back in a week.” In the caption, the Baarish 2 actress assured her fans that she will be back soon. She wrote, “Switch off to switch on. See you all in a few days. #socialmediadetox.”

Take a look at Asha Negi’s social media detox post after her break up with Rithvik Dhanjani:

For the uninitiated, Asha and Rithvik have parted ways recently after dating each other for over six years. Talking about the same, the actress had told Pinkvilla, “People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies. I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life.”

