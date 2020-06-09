Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchant, Ekta Kapoor, Jay Bhanushali & others send birthday love to Karan Wahi

On Karan Wahi’s 34th birthday, several celebrities have penned sweet messages for the actor on social media.

Karan Wahi is one of the most talked about actors in the telly world and there are no second thoughts about it. The actor has been ruling a million hearts with his impressive acting chops and dapper looks and is also considered to be a powerhouse of talent. Needless to say, Karan also enjoys a massive fan following on social media who never fails to shower love on the Dill Mill Gayye star. So as the handsome hunk turns a year older today, he was inundated with birthday wishes from fans and friends across the world.

Interestingly, several celebrities also showered him with immense love. Kishwer Merchant shared a fun picture with the birthday boy and wrote, “From supporting me in Bigg Boss to listening to all my gaalis in BCL to get togethers to being neighbours to travelling coincidentally together to brainwashing. Have been through it all with this boy. Happiest birthday @karanwahi. Will come see you in the evening.” Ekta Kapoor also sent her wishes to the Remix star as she shared a sunkissed picture of the birthday boy. The Television czarina captioned the image as, “Happie bday handsome. @karanwahi.”

Interestingly, Karan’s lady love Uditi Singh also wished the actor on her special day and shared unseen pictures of themselves. While the birthday boy has been overwhelmed with all the love coming his way, he shared a quirky post on Instagram to express his gratitude towards everyone. “Thank you everyone for sooo much Love,” he wrote.

