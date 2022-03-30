Asha Negi on leaving television for OTT: It is less hectic and you get to do lots of characters

Asha Negi became a household name after her stint in daily soap Pavitra Rishta and her portrayal of Purvi Deshmukh was liked by many. Then, she appeared in several reality shows including Fear Factor, Nach Baliye, and others, and made a mark for herself in the entertainment industry. The actress will next be seen in the third season of Abhay on OTT, which also stars Kunal Kemmu, Divya Agarwal, and Tanuj Virwani among others. And, it would not be wrong in saying that Asha has come a long way. During an interview with News18, Asha opened up on leaving television for OTT and said that one of the reasons is that it is less hectic and one gets to do a lot of character in the digital platform.

While speaking to the news portal, Asha said, “People want to do different characters, keep shuffling their projects. That is of course one big reason. But I also feel, now that I have started doing web, you start a show, you are done in a month or so and then you move on to another project. That’s one thing I really like and enjoyed doing. It is less hectic, you get to do a lot of characters. You do a character for a month or two, you are done. You move on to another, nice and fresh. It does not become monotonous also”

Asha also opened up about the demotivation she used to get when she decided to become an actress. She recalled the time when somebody told her that she looks “too pahadi” to be an actress. “People used to demotivate me a lot,” Asha concluded.

