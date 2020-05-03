Asha Negi OPENS UP about her kissing scene with Sharman Joshi in Baarish 2; Says 'I was shy and awkward'

Asha Negi recently spilled the beans of her first ever onscreen kiss with Sharman Joshi in their upcoming web-series Baarish 2. Here's what she has to say about her experience.

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced the season of its unusually romantic love story Baarish, fans can't keep calm. Everyone is yearning to Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi back again to mesmerize with their awe-inspiring chemistry. The teaser and trailer were dropped in a few days ago, and Anuj Mehta and Gauravi Karmakar again made many heads turn. While the first season saw how love brewed between them, in Baarish 2, different nuances of their relationship will be shown. The new season will revolve around how their relationship turns tumultuous and leads to eventual separation.

The trailer as expected received an overwhelming response. However, there was something about it that raised eyebrows. Yes, we're talking about the kissing scene between Asha and Sharman. Baarish season 2 hints at the duo rediscovering love and taking a step ahead in their relationship, some romantic moments are naturally included. While the lip-lock left everyone stunned, it was not an easy task for our beloved Asha. Well, this happens to be the actress's first-ever kissing scene onscreen, and she was quite nervous to do it. But, things went fine with Sharman and the team's support.

Sharing her experience about the same, Asha told a leading entertainment portal how she managed through it and opened up about doing such a scene on TV. She revealed that there are quite some kissing scenes in the show. However, the makers ensured that the scenes do not look steamy or raunchy. The innocence and simplicity of the couple and the story while filming the lip-lock scenes were kept intact. She said that they have kept it sweet and simple.

Opening about how she went about it, Asha said that it was her first on-screen kiss in her entire journey on. She added that she was quite shy and awkward before the camera started rolling. She said that her director and Sharman tried to comfort her at their best as it was her ever lip-lock onscreen. When quipped about her reaction when she had first heard about the season having a lip-lock, Asha said that when she was first told about the scene, she agreed as I don’t want to limit myself to particular roles and restrict herself as an actress.

Baarish 2 will start streaming from May 6, 2020, on ALTBalaji and Zee5. So are your excited to see how Anuj and Gauaravi's story unfolds and what new twists await for them in Baarish 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

