Asha Negi opens up on how life has changed for her over the years; Says 'I have set priorities'

Asha Negi is one of the television actresses who doesn’t need an introduction. She is one of the most successful actresses in the industry and debuted in the television world in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. Over the years, she has proved her acting prowess by starring in numerous popular shows. Being under the limelight, Asha had always been an outgoing person, and maintaining that presence is quite tough. The actress also has an active presence on her social media and often shares videos from the gym or her kathak classes.

Asha recently opened up in a conversation on how her life and priorities have changed throughout the years. Asha said, "Honestly my life has changed big time. With changing times, I have also made sure to set priorities. My routine has now gone from hitting the gym to taking up Kathak classes to making sure to have ‘me’ time. I have never believed in giving advices but if I had to give one, I would also say choose to love yourself and do what makes you feel happy.”

On the professional front, Asha has been a part of numerous shows like Pavitra Rishta, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Nach Baliye, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kalpana and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. In 2019, she made her debut in web series titled Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi. The series was very much appreciated by fans. The actress is more active on digital platforms and was recently seen in Collar Bomb, which also starred Jimmy Shergill. Asha is currently shooting for some exciting projects for OTT, and the actress fans will keep her fans updated.

