Asha Negi OPENS UP on split with Rithvik Dhanjani: Don't have hard feelings but only love for him in my heart

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani left fans disheartened after their breakup. The actress recently opened up about her split with Rithvik. Here's what she had to say.

Asha Negi and recently parted ways and left everyone shocked. The couple, who had been in a steady relationship for over 6 years broke up, leaving AshVik fans disheartened. Both Asha and Rithvik had kept mum about their split. However, in a recent conversation with India Today, the actress broke her silence about her breakup with longtime beau Rithvik. Asha shared that they both are in their own space now, working on themselves. She also wished well for Rithvik.

The actress stated that they both (Rithvik and her) are giving their best at whatever place or state they are in their lives right now. They are working on their selves. 'I do not have any hard feelings for Rithvik and I am sure that Rithvik won't be having any hard feelings too,' Asha was quoted saying. She added that she would always want him to be successful in life. The beautiful actress said that it is a very personal thing for her. 'But I would just like to say that I have only love for Rithvik in my heart,' shared Asha.

Not only this, but the gorgeous actress also requested her fans to not judge them as they're also human beings. Asha said that it is life, and actors are also humans. She urged fans not to judge them, respect the decisions that they take.

Earlier in a conversation with Pinkvilla, responding to her breakup rumours, Asha had reiterated, 'People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies.' She had also emphasized that she would like to keep her bond like that and not talk about it publicly.

Asha and Rithvik met each other on the sets of their show, Pavitra Rishta. They fell in love on the sets of the show and were eternally in love. The duo was in a live-in relationship, and also was apparently planning to tie the knot. But unfortunately, they parted ways due to trouble in their paradise.

Credits :India Today

